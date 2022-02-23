'This is the Way' - Thomas Tuchel Calls for More Consistency From Chelsea

Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Calls for More Consistency From Chelsea After Win Against Lille

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has called for more consistency from his side after their Champions League knockout stage first leg win against Lille.

The Blues beat the Ligue 1 champions 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, with Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic scoring the all important goals in west London.

It was their sixth consecutive win in all competitions as Chelsea look to compete on multiple fronts this season.

imago1010075084h

Speaking to the media after the match, Tuchel revealed that he wants to see more consistency from his side throughout the rest of the campaign.

"We had very strong periods, for example the first ten minutes, but then we have periods when it is gone. Easy ball loses, a lack of fluidity, but then we recover and have good periods.

Read More

"This is the story at the moment. If we can keep it up at the level for minutes longer, be a bit more consistent, then this is the way.

"They were very aggressive and physical, so it was important so step up. We did not allow big chances and this allowed us a good feeling for the match."

imago1010077576h

After eight minutes, Havertz opened the scoring for Chelsea as the German headed in from Hakim Ziyech's corner.

Lille improved and soon found their rhythm in the game, but the French side were unable to truly test their hosts' defence throughout the match.

Just after the hour mark Pulisic made it 2-0 to the Blues as he nestled the ball into the bottom right corner after N'Golo Kante's driving run.

imago1010077362h
