'The Fans Need to Know' - Thomas Tuchel Calls for More Transparency in Premier League Postponements

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has called for more transparency from the Premier League in terms of their postponements of games.

The Blues suffered from a number of absences due to Covid-19 ahead of their trip to Wolves before Christmas and requested to postpone the fixture, but it was denied and the match went ahead.

Tuchel's comments come after the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday was postponed by the former 'as a result of COVID-19, existing and recent injuries, in addition to players away with their countries at AFCON.'

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night, the German boss shared his thoughts on what the Premier League need to do to become clearer with postponements.

“I don’t need to know it but maybe you need to know it, maybe the fans need to know it. I believe in the rules still because if I start doubting or not believing, where does this end?

"I need to have proof then, which I don’t have. I need to be more involved, look deeper into the decision making and into the games that are postponed which I will never do. I simply don’t have the time or want to spend the energy.

"You should figure out what you need to have clarity. For me it is pretty easy, I get the information and then I accept it because what else is there? I don’t lose my energy with decisions I have zero influence in.”

The Blues will travel down to the south coast off the back of their 1-0 loss away at Premier League leaders Manchester City, with the Cityzens now sitting 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Brighton were able to score a last minute equaliser the last time the two sides met, ensuring the match finished 1-1 at Stamford Bridge at the end of December.

