Thomas Tuchel has requested Chelsea fans create a good atmosphere at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night for their Champions League tie against Real Madrid.

Chelsea played in front of 39,000 during their 4-1 defeat to Brentford on Saturday afternoon, leaving the supporters with nothing to shout about.

It is a game that will be wanted to be quickly forgotten about, especially ahead of Real's visit to the capital in midweek for the quarter-final first leg clash.

IMAGO / PA Images

And Tuchel wants more noise and support from Chelsea's fans after claiming the atmosphere was 'a bit like a friendly match'.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking to Chelsea TV after the 'bizarre' defeat, the Chelsea head coach made a call for the atmosphere to be improved for the European encounter.

He admitted: "It was a bit bizarre (the game). We need a better atmosphere, we need a better atmosphere against Real Madrid. It was a bit like, in the first half, a friendly match, and it felt like it.

IMAGO / PA Images

"It was also warm, it was difficult to create chances which is normal so you have to wait for this one moment. We got it. This should've been the signal for us to close it, but we lost concentration and got punished in a very unusual way."

Bouncing Back

Tuchel is also hoping that Chelsea can refocus and bounce bounce from their blip defeat which he refuses to any create unnecessary drama.

"It seems like it," responded Tuchel to whether or not the Brentford defeat was just a blip result.

IMAGO / PA Images

"After so many wins and so many good results, I will now refuse to make a drama out of it. Why should we? Brentford made a lot of the ten minutes we gave them. After the third goal, we had a disallowed goal, a pressing situation against the goalkeeper, and another big chance from Kai Havertz. We missed all three of them and there was a feeling that it wasn't our day. So it's a mixture of everything.

"I would not rely on it being destiny or it happens. We will dig in and try to find out why it was like this. There are some reasons which we can put on us and we will analyse and digest it. There is no other It's hard to take because it's very unusual for us what happened today. Then we will refocus on Monday."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube