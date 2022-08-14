Thomas Tuchel Calls Referee Anthony Taylor Out In Post-Match Interview

Chelsea drew 2-2 against Tottenham this afternoon in what was an eventful Premier League classic. Both managers were sent off following the final whistle and there have been lots of complaints from a Blues perspective about referee Anthony Taylor and his performance.

Thomas Tuchel in his post-match interview talked about the fans having an issue with the FA-certified referee. He said, "Not only the fans [have an issue]. The players know what is going on. They know it."

This is a strong claim from the German coach, who seems to be accusing Taylor of cheating and favouring the opposition team.

Chelsea missed out on all three points and were furious when a foul was not given after a strong challenge on Kai Havertz. In the next few phases of play, Spurs scored through Hojbjerg.

In the dying moments of the game, nothing was given when Christian Romero appeared to grab Marc Cucurella's hair and bring him down in the box. Subsequently, Harry Kane headed in from the corner.

Chelsea fans have previously criticised Taylor, 43, especially in the 2020 FA Cup final when Mateo Kovacic was controversially sent off and Arsenal were awarded a penalty.

