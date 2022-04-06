Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Calls Upon Chelsea Fans for Better Atmosphere at Stamford Bridge Against Real Madrid

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has called upon his side's fans to bring a better atmosphere at Stamford Bridge when they face Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

The Blues will go into the tie having been beaten 4-1 by west London rivals Brentford on Saturday afternoon in their first Premier League defeat since January.

imago1010844998h

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their European night on Wednesday, Tuchel insisted the fans must bring a better atmosphere than during their league game on the weekend.

"We need it and we need to be better on the pitch. We're the first to admit it. But we need the crowd to be better. We need everybody on the front foot." 

The German tactician went on to discuss how his players have reacted to their weekend thumping by Brentford.

"We had a day off which was maybe important to digest it. We talked about it but no special team talk. We spoke openly about it in a debrief which is normal.

imago1010844855h

"We set new targets which is normal in sports. We did not like what happened, it was very untypical for us and consider it the exception to the rule.

"We were open to ourselves and allowed ourselves to focus on the match tomorrow because it's what is needed.

"For us, there is not a point to prove again or whatever. We are out there to bounce back from Saturday's performance." 

imago1010647000h
