Thomas Tuchel Lauds 'Brilliant' Callum Hudson-Odoi Post-Aston Villa Win

Thomas Tuchel has lavished praise onto Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi for his performance during their 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old was put in the starting XI at Villa Park on Sunday despite only returning to training on Thursday following self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 recently.

Hudson-Odoi made his mark in the west Midlands, winning the penalty for Chelsea's equaliser, before whipping in the cross in the 56th minute which was met by Romelu Lukaku to put the visitors ahead.

The winger saw the 90 minutes out which left him 'shattered' at full-time as Tuchel played him over the 60 minutes that the medical department had recommended.

He earned glowing praise at full-time from his boss after being hailed for his display during risky times for Tuchel.

The Chelsea head coach admitted on Sunday: "I think he was brilliant. I was never frustrated with him today. He had one bad decision under pressure when he tried to do a back-heel in front of the coaching staff, maybe there was an easier solution to escape the pressure with an easy pass, there was a clear pass to NG. But I was never frustrated with him today.

"I think he was brilliant today and we forced him. Normally it was clear he plays one half to the maximum of 60 minutes. This was already more than the recommendation of the fitness department but he was strong in training so I wanted to have him on the pitch. Hakim Ziyech has only one training session, Callum had two and a half, so we decided to put him in.

"He was involved. He overcame some obstacles today and some adversity. There was a big game a very important game from him. Also we took a risk because he only just came back from Covid."

