Thomas Tuchel: Callum Hudson-Odoi was on our radar during spell at PSG

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Callum Hudson-Odoi's progress at the club was being monitored by his staff during his time as PSG manager.

Hudson-Odoi, 20, has flourished under Tuchel since the German manager's arrival to Stamford Bridge in January, having started every game under the 47-year-old so far.

“In my days at Paris Saint-Germain [PSG], like two years ago, his [Hudson-Odoi's] name popped up in our office. He was on our radar," said Tuchel, as quoted by The Daily Star.

“We could see the potential. I liked his way to express himself on the pitch. The personality he shows. He’s very positive, always with a smile on his face.

“He’s had a very good start. Now the challenge is to show this every minute, every day.”

Tuchel has heaped praise on Hudson-Odoi's versatility and his ability to adapt to various roles to suit the team's style of play, with the Cobham graduate establishing his status as one of the first names on the teamsheet over the past month.

"Of course we knew him, there were big rumours around him and Bayern Munich but we knew before if you are interested in football, upcoming players, he was in the focus way before I ever thought about being his manager," said Tuchel on the winger, following Chelsea's 2-0 win over Burnley in January.

"He can have his input on the line, he has the ability to be decisive with his runs, his speed and at the moment we have opted for this structure [3-4-3 with Hudson-Odoi as right wing-back]."

