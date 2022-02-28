Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed he can take some positives from the Carabao Cup final, despite their defeat against Liverpool.

The Blues lost against the Reds on penalties, 11-10, with Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the decisive spot kick in the shootout at Wembley after it ended goalless following 120 minutes of action at Wembley.

It was Chelsea's third final of the season so far, but they were unable to add another piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Speaking to the media after the game, via football.london, Tuchel revealed that he can take positives from the game despite his side's loss.

"We can't have any regrets. I am proud of the performance and the team. There are a lot of good things and I told the guys we should not lose sleep about this.

"It was an entertaining match of football that was full of intensity and I am very, very happy to have had the chance to be part of this. It was excellent."

The match at Wembley was the third meeting between the two sides this season, with Chelsea drawing against Liverpool in both previous occasions.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

Joel Matip thought he had put the Reds ahead in the second half, but his goal was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Kai Havertz also had his effort chalked off for similar circumstances just a few minutes later.

Kepa Arrizabalaga then missed the decisive penalty in the shootout as he was substituted on in extra time, but Tuchel said he had no regrets over the decision to do so.

"Sometimes you bring on a player and he scores and sometimes you bring on a player and he makes a decisive mistake. This is what happens so no regrets. If you need to take the blame, take it on me and I take responsibility for that, of course."

