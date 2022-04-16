Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed he 'can totally understand' the frustrations from Patrick Vieira and Crystal Palace after their Conor Gallagher request was denied.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been on loan at the Eagles from the Blues for the current campaign, where has has thoroughly impressed in the Premier League.

Sunday will see Chelsea and Palace face each other in the FA Cup semi-finals meaning Gallagher is unable to play against his parent club, despite a request from the latter to allow him to play.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of the clash at Wembley Stadium and revealed he can understand the frustrations shown by his side's upcoming opposition.

“I had the chance to speak to Conor, I could also see his frustration. We met some weeks ago, after the national break by coincidence. We ran into each other in a restaurant and we had a chat.

"The subject came up… I apologised because I know how competitive he is and I like him a lot, I know his character very well and was a pleasure to have him here in pre-season. This is the way it is.

"We play to win the game and the rules were clear when we made the loan. I can totally understand Patrick Vieira and the disappointment of Conor but these are the rules when we did the loan and we don’t want to suffer from our rules.”

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

He also shared his general thoughts on the clash against the South London side, as he added: “The constant level on which they are playing, high level of energy, commitment. They are playing throughout the season in the same way. It is a big belief, a real team effort, very close to the coach.

"They are calming the club down, calming the situation down which was not easy with so many players leaving before the season. Did a fantastic job, created a very energetic team full of individual quality and very, very dangerous counter-attacking team.

"A committed group, very tough to play against in the league and will be a tough one. For us and for them it is a huge opportunity to play at Wembley.

"We need to be very well prepared to control the counter-attacks, the individual quality, the dribbles and play with the same level of intensity. They can create a certain atmosphere, especially at Selhurst Park but also at Wembley.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube