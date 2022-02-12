Thomas Tuchel Challenges Chelsea to Win More After Club World Cup Victory

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has challenged his side to keep going and win more trophies after claiming the Club World Cup for the first time in the Blues' history.

The victory saw Chelsea complete the set, winning everything possible in the club's history and under Roman Abramovich's ownership.

Speaking to Channel 4 after the match, Tuchel demanded his side keep going.

He said: "There's still things to win. It never stops."

The boss is still hungry for more after adding his third trophy in the Club World Cup, alongside the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at the end of the month, with Tuchel looking to win his first piece of domestic silverware during his tenure at Chelsea.

He previously lost the FA Cup final last season, falling to a 1-0 defeat to Leicester City at Wembley before bouncing back to beat Man City in the Champions League final.

Tuchel continued to discuss his pride in winning the Club World Cup.

"As boys we dreamed to have finals like this, very special. We wanted to play with no regrets," he said.

"Yeah, I'm a part in it. I'm happy to have the chance, we said before in the dressing room what an opportunity. Everybody is jealous of us.

He will be hoping that the trophies do not stop there, however, as the Blues have it all to play for in cup competitions this season.

