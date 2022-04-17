Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Challenges Chelsea's Timo Werner to Continue Goalscoring Form

Thomas Tuchel has urged Timo Werner to keep up his goalscoring form which has seen him earn back his place in the Chelsea line-up in recent weeks.

The German forward netted a brace against Southampton before scoring against Real Madrid in impressive performances since the international break.

Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday's semi-final against Crystal Palace at Wembley, via the Mirror, Tuchel challenged Werner to keep up his form.

imago1011266357h

The Blues head coach admitted that it has been made difficult to leave Werner out of the team due to his form as he said: “Now he has made it difficult to leave him out. I’m impressed, he was very, very good in the last two games.

"These were two games when he was much better than in any other game and he showed what he is capable of. Everybody thinks we as managers do the line-up, and of course we do.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"But in the end the players take care that you don’t leave them out, they do it in training or in games, and of course in games it’s the opportunity for everybody."

imago1011273332h

Werner is likely to feature at Wembley against Patrick Vieira's side as Chelsea look to make it to their third consecutive FA Cup final, losing the previous two.

Tuchel continued to discuss how strikers can turn their form around in a single moment, as Werner has done.

"Especially for strikers, things can be turned around in minutes, in moments, whole careers can be upside down and in any direction but always as a striker you can have a chance to put things into your favour, as a substitute or if you have the chance to perform from the beginning," he continued.

"He did in the last two games and that’s what we want from him. It’s what he needs to show and then he takes care that he plays.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010994048h
