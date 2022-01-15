Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Challenges Kenedy to Make His Mark at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has challenged Kenedy to 'make his mark' at the club after returning from a loan spell at Flamengo.

The Blues recalled the wing-back after a season-ending injury to Ben Chilwell.

And speaking to the press, via the Guardian, ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Manchester City, Tuchel has challenged Kenedy to make his mark at the club.

imago1004960284h

When asked if the Brazilian will make Chelsea's 25-man Premire League squad, which is currently full, Tuchel said: “Cross the river when you are at the river. We are not at the river yet. He has to show if he is able to and if it’s his dream to make his mark. I like the guy, I like his personality and I like the player.

Read More

“I saw him not only as Chelsea manager, but also when he played for Chelsea. I remember him playing for Newcastle. But let’s be realistic, it’s a long time ago. We will not decide it today and not tomorrow. We have time.”

imago1004661673h

The 25-year-old has spent several years away from Stamford Bridge and only racked up 15 Premier League appearances for the London side but is looking increasingly like he will be handed the opportunity to impress Tuchel.

This comes after Lyon boss Peter Bosz remained confident in keeping Emerson Palmieri at the French club despite Tuchel's demands for his return.

It remains to be seen as to what kind of role Kenedy will play upon his Stamford Bridge return.

