Thomas Tuchel's Champions League wish granted as Chelsea avoid PSG in quarter-final draw

Thomas Tuchel had his wish granted after Chelsea avoided his former side Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final draw.

Chelsea were drawn against FC Porto in the quarter-final draw which took place in Nyon on Friday morning.

If the Blues manage to progress past the Portuguese side, they will face the winners of the other quarter-final tie between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Chelsea will play the first leg against FC Porto away from home, before heading to Stamford Bridge for the second leg. This will be the same for the semi-final if they beat Porto.

The full draw for Chelsea:

Quarter-final: FC Porto vs Chelsea

Semi-final: Real Madrid/Liverpool vs FC Porto/Chelsea

Final: Bayern Munich/PSG/Manchester City/Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid/Liverpool/FC Porto/Chelsea

Quarter-final ties will be played on April 6/7 and April 13/14.

And Tuchel got his wish after he wanted to avoid his former side PSG in Friday's draw.

"I am not sure that I want to come across PSG because they are strong."

Tuchel is heading into the last-eight with his side fearless and believes Porto will not have wanted to have drawn the Blues.

He said earlier this week: "I am pretty sure no-one wants to play against us."

