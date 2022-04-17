Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Academy is Special for Players & Fans

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has declared that the Cobham academy is special for players and fans as the Blues look to make the FA Cup final for the third consecutive season.

Tuchel's men face Crystal Palace in the semi-final at Wembley, hoping to overcome the Eagles to meet Liverpool in the final.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, via Mail Sport, Tuchel labelled the academy as special for players and fans alike.

IMAGO / Action Plus

This comes as a host of academy stars are in Tuchel's current first team squad, with Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi playing key roles.

When asked about the future of the academy amid Chelsea's impending takeover, Tuchel declared: "I hope for them (the new owners), the academy is as important as it is for us and the supporters. It’s what makes any team special if you have the mix between players from abroad and players from the academy."

IMAGO / News Images

He continued to outline what he'd like to see in terms of investment from the next owners, which will be decided next month.

"I can force nobody to do what from my point is necessary. Chelsea academy is a big part of this club and is a huge investment by Roman Abramovich, and the women are as well," he continued.

"Chelsea are much more than only the first team, so I can only think that everybody sees that and takes care of it.

"I think there is a lot of other investment needed and I personally think it is worth it and I think the board will tell anybody who buys this club the same thing."



