Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Are Angry at Recent Bad Form

Thomas Tuchel has revealed the Chelsea squad are angry at their current situation following a poor run of form lately.

Chelsea dropped points again in the Premier League on Wednesday night against Brighton after conceding a Danny Welbeck stoppage time equaliser.

They have now drawn four of their last five home league games 1-1, a cause for concern for the Blues as they try to get back on a winning run.

Injuries and Covid-19 problems have disrupted the squad, causing the squad to not be able to perform to their maximum and potential.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Chelsea's problems added as Reece James came off injured against Liverpool with a hamstring injury. Tuchel is under pressure to squeeze everything out of his depleted Blues squad.

January awaits and it doesn't get any easier. They face Jurgen Klopp's men, Spurs on three occasions and Manchester City.

Chelsea are angry and disappointed. Now is the time for the European champions to use their anger as motivation to get a winning run going.

"We are a very disappointed team in the dressing room, angry," admitted Tuchel to the media ahead of Liverpool in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning. "Myself also upset, angry about the situation and the results, the referee decisions. We have the feeling we invest a lot.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"We have the feeling that we squeeze the lemon and squeeze the lemon but it’s like squeezing the same lemon over and over again and we expect to always get fresh juice out of it and it’s hard.

"We are so ambitious because it’s hard for the team to take these results and stay positive because we know what we can deliver and we know we can play better. Everybody is fully aware but everybody is trying hard. It is not a matter of one click, obviously.

"And it’s tough. We have now three games at home where we conceded late equalisers, where we dominate all statistics, where we have clearly better chances and where we are purely unlucky.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"It’s a matter of six points you lose because you have three draws instead of three wins. It hurts because with six points more we would have a completely different feeling around New Year’s Eve.

"It’s not the first time in my career and maybe not the first time in the players’ careers to have days like this when things feel a bit more heavy than on other days.

"It’s sometimes good to make the focus wider, look at the bigger picture, look at what we did in 2021 and accept we are still in the right direction and still in development. We have to learn to improve quickly but this seems to be a bump in a development still going in the right direction."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube