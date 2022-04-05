Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Are Aware of Real Madrid Quality Ahead of Champions League Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that his side are aware of the challenge posed by Real Madrid ahead of the Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday night.

The Blues beat the Spanish side in the competition last season, coming out 3-1 victors on aggregate in the semi-final stages of the tournament.

However, speaking to the press ahead of this year's clash, Tuchel has stated that his Chelsea side will face a completely different challenge but are aware of the quality of Carlo Ancelotti's men.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I think it has nothing to do with last season's game. Honestly. I did not look at it in the preparation. We did not look at last year's matches. That maybe answers the question," he said.

"For us, there is not a point to prove again or whatever. We are out there to bounce back from Saturday's performance."



The German continued to highlight the qualities in the Real Madrid squad, who previously won the Champions League three years in a row.

Tuchel continued: “It’s hard to keep their record, they won it three times (in a row) and it’s an incredibly hard tournament. They trusted a same squad for a long period of time but it's normal that cycles like this change at some point.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

"In terms of a winning streak, reaching the final, maybe this is what happened. But we should be very aware that teams with this kind of experience, this kind of quality, flair can produce special nights and a special occasion.

"For us, it's also a special occasion to play against Real Madrid and it's why we feel pretty excited. We don’t lose too much sleep to think about where they are in Europe, we want to prove a point tomorrow again to ourselves. That’s our target. The opponent is special, the occasion is special so that’s why we are very excited for it.”

Chelsea will be hoping to come out victorious and take a first-leg lead into the reverse fixture when they travel to the Santiago Bernabeu next week.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube