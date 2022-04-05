Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Are Aware of Real Madrid Quality Ahead of Champions League Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that his side are aware of the challenge posed by Real Madrid ahead of the Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday night.

The Blues beat the Spanish side in the competition last season, coming out 3-1 victors on aggregate in the semi-final stages of the tournament.

However, speaking to the press ahead of this year's clash, Tuchel has stated that his Chelsea side will face a completely different challenge but are aware of the quality of Carlo Ancelotti's men.

imago1011010313h

"I think it has nothing to do with last season's game. Honestly. I did not look at it in the preparation. We did not look at last year's matches. That maybe answers the question," he said.

"For us, there is not a point to prove again or whatever. We are out there to bounce back from Saturday's performance." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The German continued to highlight the qualities in the Real Madrid squad, who previously won the Champions League three years in a row.

Tuchel continued: “It’s hard to keep their record, they won it three times (in a row) and it’s an incredibly hard tournament. They trusted a same squad for a long period of time but it's normal that cycles like this change at some point. 

imago1010844806h

"In terms of a winning streak, reaching the final, maybe this is what happened. But we should be very aware that teams with this kind of experience, this kind of quality, flair can produce special nights and a special occasion. 

"For us, it's also a special occasion to play against Real Madrid and it's why we feel pretty excited. We don’t lose too much sleep to think about where they are in Europe, we want to prove a point tomorrow again to ourselves. That’s our target. The opponent is special, the occasion is special so that’s why we are very excited for it.”

Chelsea will be hoping to come out victorious and take a first-leg lead into the reverse fixture when they travel to the Santiago Bernabeu next week.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010844855h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Six-Word Verdict on New Chelsea Owners' Expectations

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1010844996h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs Real Madrid

By Matt Debono43 minutes ago
imago1010845014h
News

Every Word Christian Pulisic Said Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs Real Madrid

By Matt Debono53 minutes ago
imago1008121614h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Real Madrid

By Matt Debono54 minutes ago
imago1010792166h
News

Carlo Ancelotti Has Not Travelled With Real Madrid Ahead of Chelsea Clash

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011020578h
News

Thiago Silva Reflects on Chelsea's Champions League Glory in Porto

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010493707h
News

Thiago Silva: I Don't Like to Lose & Chelsea Gave Me Chance to Keep Winning

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0078499516h
News

Sir Martin Broughton Willing to Offer Chelsea Fans 'Golden Share' if Bid is Successful

By Nick Emms3 hours ago