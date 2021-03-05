Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea are 'hungry' and 'not finished' yet this season

Thomas Tuchel is not prepared to accept the prospect of Chelsea just protecting their position in the Premier League top four until the end of the season.

Chelsea made in 10 wins unbeaten under Tuchel on Thursday night as Mason Mount's 42 minute strike earned the Blues a 1-0 win at Anfield to move them back into the Champions League places.

They have looked a side which is hard to beat, something that Tuchel has emphasised as a key part of his plan at Chelsea.

Back in the top four [for now], half a foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and a spot in the last-eight of the FA Cup is the current situation in west London - a very good position for Tuchel and side to be in at this stage of the season.

The German has rejuvenated Chelsea since his appointment which has seen an upsurge in form but he is not prepared to rest and is ready to attack until the end of the season to achieve the best possible results.

He said on whether they are now looking to protect their top four spot: "We don't think this way. We were already in the top four after the win against Newcastle. We cannot lose focus by looking at the fixtures all the time because it does not help. The only thing that helps, even though it may be boring, is to prepare for the matches at the highest level because this league does not allow you to drop 1 percent.

"If you want to have results, if you want to keep going then we have to focus towards Everton and nothing else. It is like that. There are still 11 games to go, there are a lot of games to go and nothing is decided.

"We are in the race and we closed the gap very very quickly which took a big effort. Now we are in the middle of the race and we need to keep on going.

"This league, the competition in the Champions League and the FA Cup is what drives us. It gives us no time to lay back and become too relaxed. I have a hungry group. I myself am hungry and we are not finished."

