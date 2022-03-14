Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Are 'Massive Club' Amid Sale Uncertainty

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Chelsea as a massive club amid uncertainty surrounding the future of the Club following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning and the Blues' sale.

The Blues' owner announced last week that he would be putting the club up for sale, before he was sanctioned by the UK Government.

This means he will end his 19 year tenure at the west London side, in which the World and European Champions have won a multitude of trophies.

And now, speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, head coach Tuchel has hailed the Blues as a 'massive club' when asked about the consequences of the off the field drama on his team.

He said: "It's a massive club, a traditional club, it's a massive club in UK and worldwide. It's good if the team can show the spirit, it encourages, distracts and helps a lot of supporters."

Chelsea's 1-0 win over Newcastle United, with Kai Havertz bagging a last minute winner, saw Tuchel let his emotions in celebration as Stamford Bridge erupted with the late goal.

Speaking on the win, Tuchel said: "The Kai Havertz goal was exceptional and we had a hard time on the pitch. They were very physical and it was difficult to accelerate the game in the last 30 metres.

"It was important not to concede so that with one quality chance we could win it and we did it."

It remains to be seen as to what the future will hold for Chelsea, with up to 20 parties said to be interested in a takeover.

There are three bidders which are being considered as the most serious, including the Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss offer after they made their official bid for between £2-2.5 billion.

Other parties interested include Nick Candy, a British property billionaire, who confirmed he is still exploring whether to act on his interest.

