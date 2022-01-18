Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Are Mentally & Physically Tired After Brighton Draw

Thomas Tuchel has suggested that his Chelsea side are mentally and physically tired after dropping points once again in the Premier League against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Hakim Ziyech's opener was cancelled out by an Adam Webster header as the Blues drew 1-1 in Sussex.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel suggested that his side are tired both physically and mentally.

imago1009213532h

Chelsea were dominated throughout the match and lucky to leave with a point as Brighton deserved more.

The Blues looked off it with a lathargic performance, which Tuchel has now admitted was due to physical and mental fatigue.

He said: "We are tired, mentally and physically. You can see it in our performance. It's as easy as that."

Read More

Therefore, Tuchel is giving his players two days off before they face Tottenham Hotspur and he admitted they need some rest.

imago1009210513h

When asked how badly they need a day off, having played up to three times a week in recent months, Tuchel continued: "So, so badly. You can use the excuse but it is like this. 

"Look at the schedule, when we arrived at Man City we had a Carabao Cup match and we arrive here and they had more time to prepare.

"We have played since November; we play and play and play. We need to recharge the batteries and disconnect. This is my feeling.

"We will use Friday and Saturday to prepare for Sunday against Tottenham."

imago1009214863h
