Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea beating Manchester United will be huge

Thomas Tuchel knows how the importance of Chelsea's clash against Manchester United on Sunday in the Premier League.

Chelsea will be hoping to continue their unbeaten start under Tuchel to nine games in all competitions which has seen them come back into top four contention.

The Blues also come into the clash off the back of a 1-0 win in the Champions League in midweek against Atletico Madrid as they put one step into the last eight.

Big games are coming thick and fast for Tuchel following his appointment last month and this is where he will be judged most on delivering results against the big sides.

Tuchel is aware of the magnitude of Sunday's fixture and knows a win will be huge for the Blues.

"There was a London derby, a Champions League game against Madrid, and now Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton in the league, a series of big fixtures and challenges to overcome," Tuchel told reporters.

"But it’s exactly why we are here. We are looking forward to preparing the team to be ready on Sunday.

"If we get a win out of this game it will be huge for us. If they get a win it will be huge for them to put a difference between us.

"So let’s see. We are very aware. Today was not a day where we focus absolutely, today was the day to bring the group together and do a good training on the pitch. From tomorrow on we will be totally focused on this game."

Chelsea will be without Thiago Silva when they welcome the Red Devils to west London due to an ongoing thigh problem.

