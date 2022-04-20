Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Can Be Strong With Romelu Lukaku Leading Line

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said his side can be strong with Romelu Lukaku leading the line.

This comes as the Belgian has struggled for game time in recent weeks, with Kai Havertz preferred in attack.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Arsenal, via the Daily Mail, Blues boss Tuchel discussed his forward and stated that his side can be successful with Lukaku leading the line.

The German dropped a selection hint, stating that Lukaku could start when Arsenal travel to Stamford Brige on Wednesday night.

"Maybe he cannot play 90 minutes, maybe to put it all out there for 60 minutes," he said.

Now, the Blues boss has continued to discuss the possibility of Lukaku leading his line in the future after an unimpressive season at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian arrived for a club-record fee from Inter Milan and has been linked with a return to Italy.

"For us it is clear, we can play with Romelu and be very strong with Romelu and we proved it," said the Chelsea boss when asked about Lukaku. "We will prove it if he is involved and keeps involved mentally. He can grow from it and come back stronger.

"It is for sure disappointing for him and not what we expected, but it is not finished.

"We will push him as far as we can and as long as the player stays involved in the mentality that is needed to bring a team forward he can still be crucial."

It remains to be seen as to whether Lukaku will be handed an opportunity to displace Havertz in the starting line-up when Chelsea face Arsenal on Wednesday.

