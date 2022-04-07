Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Can Only Hope for Real Madrid Comeback

Thomas Tuchel has stated that his side 'can hope' for a comeback in their Champions League tie against Real Madrid after falling to defeat in the first leg.

A Karim Benzema hattrick saw the Blues lose 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, meaning they must beat Madrid by over two goals in order to progress from the competition in normal time.

Speaking after the match, via football.london, Tuchel discussed Chelsea's chances in the second leg.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked if he is worried for the match in Madrid, Tuchel stated that he is more worried about facing Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

He admitted: "If you want to put it on this sentence, put it on this sentence. I worry more about Southampton than I worry about Real Madrid in the next week.

"There is my focus. Today, is this (the Champions League tie) alive? No. With this performance. First of all, we need to play Southampton and if we don’t get our heads straight and mentality right we will not win in Southampton. And then this tie is not alive."

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Chelsea were dominated both in possession and with chances created as Real Madrid take a two-goal lead into the second leg.

The Blues boss is not convinced that his side can turn it around, pointing to history, but admits they can hope.

"If things change, maybe, but how many clubs in worldwide football won with three goals difference? How often did this happen?

"So maybe we should be realistic and should not get fatalistic and think that I give the wrong message. Let’s be honest. We are competitive and need to find our competitive spirit and our quality and then we can hope."

