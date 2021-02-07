Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea can't afford to lose focus ahead of Sheffield United clash

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea have to focus on themselves and not worry about the other teams around them in the Premier League.

Chelsea have moved into seventh place with Tuchel three games unbeaten as Head Coach after taking over at the end of January.

Tuchel claimed a huge 1-0 victory against Spurs on Thursday night and now the Blues face Chris Wilder's Sheffield United side at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

A win will see the Blues climb into fifth and close the gap on the top four and the race for Champions League qualification.

But Tuchel is only focusing on his side and insists Chelsea have to take care of their business before worrying about results elsewhere.

"We cannot influence other results or what the other teams do," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website. "We have enough to do to take care about ourselves.

"I know that there are too many teams between us and the Champions League places but my approach is to take it step by step. The most important thing now is we don’t lose the focus and we take care of the atmosphere in the dressing room so we are able to compete again on Sunday.

"Once you raise your head up and look more than one game ahead, you lose your focus. I don’t know any other approach. Maybe other coaches do it differently but for me it’s not possible.

"We prepare and then we wait for the next big match to arrive because it starts at 0-0 and if we want to get points we have to earn them."

