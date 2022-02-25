Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Confident of Beating Liverpool in Carbao Cup Final

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that his side are confident of beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final to lift the trophy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The German head coach previously stated that his team are underdogs going into the match.

However, speaking to the press ahead of the final, Tuchel stated that Chelsea are confident of victory.

"I don’t know. I think to 51-55 per cent, they are the favourites because of recent form and results," Tuchel admitted.

He continued to discuss the previous clashes against Liverpool as Chelsea drew 1-1 with ten men at Anfield before coming back from two goals down in January to draw at home to Jurgen Klopp's men this season.

"We have things to trust on, we have experienced, tight matches against Liverpool. The last three were all a draw. So that will not happen obviously in Wembley. We will find a winner somehow.

"We know very well what it takes to have a tough match against them. We feel confident we have what it takes and now we need to show it. It’s the same for them, nice to have a match like this and a final.”

Chelsea have already won two finals this season, requiring a penalty shoot-out against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup, and beating Palmeiras in extra time of the Club World Cup.

The Blues will be hoping to add their third trophy of the season against Liverpool this weekend.

