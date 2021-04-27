Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea deserve to be in Champions League semi-finals despite Super League backlash

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea deserve to be in the Champions League semi-finals despite initially backing the European Super League breakaway competition.

Chelsea were the first to make a U-turn on their decision which saw them pull out 48 hours after joining, with the rest of the English clubs joining them. Real Madrid have yet to pull out.

UEFA have threatened sanctions against the clubs, with those still backing the competition expected to receive harsher punishments.

There was suggestion the three sides, Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid could all be thrown out of this season's competition which would make PSG the automatic winners, but no punishments have been handed out.

And Tuchel believes Chelsea deserve to be in the competition still on sporting merit, and that the team shouldn't be punished this season because of 'political decisions'.

"We deserve to be in the semi-final like Real Madrid," said Tuchel.

"And we don't deserve it because of political decisions, or influence, or size or nice shirts, we deserve it because we came a long way.

"Obviously I was part of it since the knockout phase.

"And all teams have come a long way, they have fought their way through on sporting results, in the toughest competition in Europe.

"So of course we deserve to play the semi-final.

"If a problem exist on a sports political level then it has to be solved on this level, not during a competition which is not affected. Right now we deserve through the competition to be there.

"That's why we are full of confidence and looking forward to playing these matches on the highest level because that's what we all dream about when we are kids."

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is glad the noise surrounding the European Super League is partially over as they focus on the task at hand awaiting them in Madrid.

He said: "I think we found out about it when everybody else did. It was obviously a surprise and definitely a talking point, there is no denying that.

"We are happy now we can at least focus on what is at hand for now. That’s these football games coming up, getting results. We had to do our best to stay in that mindset even when that was all going on, but we can move on from this and focus on what is at hand tomorrow [Tuesday]."

Reports in Spain have suggested Real Madrid are worried about the refereeing for Tuesday's match, which could favour Tuchel's men. The Chelsea head coach rubbished those claims immediately.

