Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea deserved to beat 'difficult' Sheffield United side

Thomas Tuchel was left happy after his Chelsea side earned a 2-1 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday night at Bramall Lane.

Chelsea sealed their third straight win in the league after a superb strike from Mason Mount two minutes before half-time and a penalty in the second-half from Jorginho helped the Blues to another three points under Tuchel.

Antonio Rudiger made life harder for Chelsea putting into his own net, but the visitors overcame conceding their first goal in Tuchel's tenure to take the victory in South Yorkshire.

And Tuchel delivered his positive verdict on his side's performance.

"You arrive in Sheffield in February and it’s waiting for you," said Tuchel post match.

"It feels like a cup game when you arrive against a team full of energy and courage.

"Against a very direct and physical team, you have to accept that not all moments in the game are easy and we accepted that, which was good.

"We had some difficult moments to overcome but in general it was a deserved win and I’m happy for that because from here we can build confidence."

