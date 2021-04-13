Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea deserved to reach Champions League semi-final after Porto win

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea deserved to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2014.

Mehdi Taremi handed Porto a 1-0 win on Tuesday night in Seville after a stunning overhead kick in stoppage time but Chelsea sealed progression into the last four with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Tuchel's side held on to complete the job and to book their place in the last four where they will face either Real Madrid or Liverpool.

And the Chelsea boss was delighted post-match with how his side dealt with Porto despite the late goal.

"We accepted what was needed tonight and I think we deserved to go through," Tuchel told BT Sport post-match.

‘It was a tough game, perhaps not the best to watch on the television but from the sidelines I could see a very fast and intense match.

"It was a tough fight and we had to work hard at times to escape the pressure. They played in a very fluid and aggressive way. They showed that they can change positions all the time, they come up behind and overlap and then, in the next instance, they can underlap. So we had to be ready to adapt to their many movements.

Sipa USA

"With every minute that went by, I think we did that even better and overall I am very happy with how we defended and managed this difficult game.

"I think we deserved a clean sheet tonight but it wasn’t to be, and at the other end I thought we had the better chances even if we did not create too many. We could not finish our play off with a goal, so we had to hang in there and the guys did that so well and I’m happy.

"I might not have been the best game to watch on the television but on the sidelines I saw a lot of fight and a lot of work and it was a pleasure to be there with these guys. Overall, I think we deserved to win this tie."

