Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Deserved to Thrash Norwich City

Thomas Tuchel was delighted with Chelsea's 7-0 thrashing against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

It was an afternoon to remember for Chelsea and a day to forget for the Canaries in the capital. Tuchel's men ran riot to pile misery on Norwich who played much of the second-half with 10 men as Ben Gibson was shown a second yellow card.

Tuchel's five changes were rewarded as Mason Mount bagged a hat-trick, while Ben Chilwell and Reece James got on the scoresheet for the Blues as did Callum Hudson-Odoi. An own goal added to Norwich's awful afternoon against the league leaders.

Tuchel's men have now won seven league games already this season, extending their advantage to four points at the top of the table, albeit playing a game more than their rivals.

The Chelsea boss was in good spirits at full time and praised his side for their deserved victory.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Tuchel said: "I am very happy with the performance, intensity and effort we put into the game. It was the fourth consecutive games as favourites and I like how we approach these games. There is no judging and holding back, we are all in. So we deserve these victories."

Tuchel spoke of Chelsea's sharpness and piled praise on their ruthlessness in front of goal.

"We had a good performance," Tuchel added to BT Sport. "We were sharp, put in a lot of effort. We were very precise today in finishing. To score seven, you need a bit of luck, but it's a good effort."

Chelsea next face Southampton on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge.

