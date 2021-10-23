Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Deserved to Thrash Norwich City

    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict On Chelsea's 7-0 Victory Against Norwich City

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel was delighted with Chelsea's 7-0 thrashing against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

    It was an afternoon to remember for Chelsea and a day to forget for the Canaries in the capital. Tuchel's men ran riot to pile misery on Norwich who played much of the second-half with 10 men as Ben Gibson was shown a second yellow card.

    Tuchel's five changes were rewarded as Mason Mount bagged a hat-trick, while Ben Chilwell and Reece James got on the scoresheet for the Blues as did Callum Hudson-Odoi. An own goal added to Norwich's awful afternoon against the league leaders.

    sipa_35707093

    Tuchel's men have now won seven league games already this season, extending their advantage to four points at the top of the table, albeit playing a game more than their rivals. 

    The Chelsea boss was in good spirits at full time and praised his side for their deserved victory.

    Speaking in his post-match press conference, Tuchel said: "I am very happy with the performance, intensity and effort we put into the game. It was the fourth consecutive games as favourites and I like how we approach these games. There is no judging and holding back, we are all in. So we deserve these victories."

    sipa_35708041

    Tuchel spoke of Chelsea's sharpness and piled praise on their ruthlessness in front of goal.

    "We had a good performance," Tuchel added to BT Sport. "We were sharp, put in a lot of effort. We were very precise today in finishing. To score seven, you need a bit of luck, but it's a good effort."

    Chelsea next face Southampton on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge.

    sipa_35707087 (1)
