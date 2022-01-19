Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Badly Need Days Off to Recover After Brighton Draw

Thomas Tuchel is adamant Chelsea 'badly' need time to recover from their hectic schedule which has left the squad 'mentally and physically tired'.

Chelsea's fatigue showed once again on Tuesday night as they settled for a 1-1 draw away to Brighton & Hove Albion as their streak with a Premier League win extended to four games.

It's been a relentless season for the Blues who have been hit with injury and Covid-19 disruption in recent weeks.

Chelsea were top on December 1 but now find themselves in a top four battle whether they like to admit it or not after their title chances certainly ended on Tuesday night on the south coast, if they hadn't already on Saturday when they suffered defeat to Manchester City.

Ben Chilwell is out for the season while Reece James is sidelined for the next month or so at least, which has handed the Blues a major blow considering how vital they are to the way Tuchel's side play.

It has caused Tuchel to play makeshift sides, move players into non-preferred positions, as well as rushing players back from injury and Covid absences.

Chelsea are now facing the consequences as they tire out, causing them to drop points, lowering confidence and morale.

They are in desperate need of a rest and Tuchel will give that to his players ahead of their league encounter against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

"So, so badly," responded to Tuchel on how much Chelsea need a day or two off to recover, as quoted by football.london.

"You can say it is an excuse or whatever but it's like this. Look at our schedule, when we arrived at Man City we had the Carabao Cup in the week and they did not. Now we arrive here and they have more days to prepare and the whole week before to prepare.

"It's like this. We play since November. We are the team that plays and plays and plays. We need to recharge the batteries, disconnect. This is my feeling and it's why I give the players two days off.

"We will prepare for two days, use Friday and Saturday to prepare for Sunday because we have a game against Tottenham."

