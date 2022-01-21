Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel does not believe that his side have a psychological advantage against Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Blues will face their London rivals for the third time this month, having beaten them twice in the Carabao Cup.

Tuchel's side will head into the game at Stamford Bridge off the back of their 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion during the week.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the media ahead of the derby, Tuchel dismissed the idea that Chelsea have a psychological advantage against their opponents despite their recent victories against them.

“I don’t know. We play now three matches in such a short time which is pretty unusual, uncommon normally. That’s why I think they know what we do, we know more or less what they do.

"It’s again for us to show up in games like this. They come from a late victory, that gives them a boost. We come from two wins in the Carabao Cup, that should give us confidence.

"We play the match, it’s not about having advantages and being philosophical about it. It’s about delivering, being in the right mood and attitude to deliver a top performance..”

IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues knocked Spurs out of the Carabao Cup thanks to their 3-0 win on aggregate.

Stamford Bridge hosted the first leg of the tie, with Chelsea winning 2-0 thanks to Kai Havertz's effort and a Ben Davies own goal.

Antonio Rudiger scored the only goal in the reverse fixture to send his side to the final at Wembley next month.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube