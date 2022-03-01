Thomas Tuchel says it won't be hard to lift his Chelsea side from their Carabao Cup defeat against Liverpool.

Chelsea were beaten 11-10 on penalties at Wembley on Sunday afternoon by Liverpool, inflicting the Club to their fifth domestic cup final defeat in their last six outings.

It's a short turnaround as another competition is now on the minds of Chelsea squad with Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round awaiting the Blues on Wednesday night at Kenilworth Road.

It's the start of a busy month for Tuchel and his team, competing in the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League.

But the first task is Luton and despite the disappointing defeat at Wembley which was 'physically draining and demanding', Tuchel knows it 'should not be too hard' to get his side ready for the trip to Bedfordshire.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“It should not be too hard to lift the team after Sunday," said Tuchel in his pre-Luton press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

"Everybody knows we played a strong match to our identity, with full commitment and a lot of quality. You can never control the result. A winner had to be found and it was found after 22 penalties. That tells the story. That should not be the problem. It’s only two days.

"We gave a day off to clear our minds. It was not only a disappointment but physically draining, demanding. That leaves us with a one day turnaround to be ready for tomorrow. It’s another competition, that’s life at Chelsea.

"We want to be competitive, we want to be in different competitions so we have to be ready tomorrow. Is that always easy? Maybe not. This is what we do, what we demand. From me, myself and everybody around the team, last but not least from the players. This is where we are. “

