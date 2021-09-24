'It Does Not Take a Miracle to Win Against Manchester City' Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission

September 24, 2021
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Don't Need a Miracle to Beat Man City

A chance to win.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has declared that Chelsea 'do not need a miracle' to beat Manchester City as the sides face off on Saturday.

The Blues have won their last three matches against Pep Guardiola's side and will be looking to make it four in a row to keep up their impressive start to the Premier League season.

Talking ahead of the match, Tuchel discussed what Chelsea must do to win.

sipa_33273543

"We know very well what it takes to have the possibility to win. I have the feeling it does not take a miracle to win against Manchester City but it is absolutely necessary we bring out the best performance." he said.

"This is tough enough. Maybe this is the confidence it gives you, it’s one of the biggest tests in European football. This game is on tomorrow, in our stadium. We feel ready for the battle."

sipa_34764862

The Blues are currently three points ahead of their title rivals and a win will see them move six points clear of the Citizen's and at the top of the Premier League table.

Tuchel's men have had a fine start to the season, winning four out of five games just dropping points away to Liverpool, with the only goal that they conceded being a Mohammed Salah penalty whilst down to ten men.

sipa_35188222
