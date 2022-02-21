Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will need to accept their Champions League clash against LOSC Lille on Tuesday night will be 'tight and a bit more difficult' despite being considered favourites.

Chelsea welcome the French champions to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of the last-16 tie and are expected to go through as the European Champions set their sights on retaining their crown.

In recent weeks, results have been there for Chelsea which has seen them win their last five matches in all competitions, but the performance levels haven't necessarily been of the standard which is expected by Tuchel.

The Chelsea head coach understands the reasons behind their struggles as they go through a purple patch trying to find a solution to their performance issues.

Tuchel expects this to continue and is hoping his side will find their freedom again, but knows they can't over-expect from themselves and need confidence heading into Tuesday night's European encounter in the capital.

As quoted by Jersey Evening Post, Tuchel admitted: “I think it is very important for us in this moment to be realistic and not over-expect from us.

“To also accept games against teams in mid-table or the lower end of the table can become difficult games. Once we accept that, it is the first step to feel a certain freedom and to become better, that we don’t over-expect.

“We should not expect too much about how big others see us and if we are the favourites against Lille, just accept it is a phase where things feel a bit tight and a bit more difficult than in other times.

“We will accept it and this is the situation for the match on Tuesday. First of all we play at Stamford Bridge and we are confident to have a good performance because we deliver on a high level in knock-out matches, cup matches, Champions League matches.”

He added: "I think that Saturday to Tuesday evening for us as a home game and playing in London should not be a problem.

“Sometimes it can cause a big advantage if there is a tight schedule.

“But we will be ready to fight with Lille on an OK level so that should not be decisive."

