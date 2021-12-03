Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Face Big Challenges in Busy Period

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that his side face 'big challenges' during a busy period of fixtures as they head into the festive period in the Premier League.

This started with a trip to Vicarage Road, beating Watford 2-1. Next for the Blues is a London derby against West Ham United.

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's clash, Tuchel discussed the 'big challenges' ahead for his side.

When asked about the severity of the fixtures for his team, Tuchel said: “It’s always another challenge coming.

"We had a very exciting week with Leicester then Juventus then Man United - big names, big challenges and a lot of reward for good performances. Then there was Ballon d’Or selection and suddenly weekend game against a strong and brave Watford side who had nothing to lose.

"A lot of distractions and different approaches to games. From Wednesday afternoon to Saturday morning, there is simply no time to dream or to lose focus. You need to refocus straight away and this is what we did. We had already one meeting today in the morning, we will have another in the evening to prepare our team because tomorrow there is no time to do this.”

Chelsea will play nine fixtures in all competitions in the month of December as Tuchel must rely on his squad to perform and stay top of the Premier League table as they look for their first piece of domestic silverware under his stewardship.

The clash with West Ham will be their second in December, with the Hammers currently sitting in fourth place after a fine start to the 2021/22 season.

