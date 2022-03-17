Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Fans Deserve to be Excited for Champions League Draw on Friday

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says his fans deserve to be excited for their participation in the Champions League draw on Friday after their win against Lille. 

The Blues beat their French opponents 2-1 on the night away from home, with their 4-1 overall aggregate score sending them through to the quarter-finals. 

Goals from Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta were enough to add to their 2-0 first leg win at Stamford Bridge towards the end of February. 

imago1010647146h

When speaking to the official Chelsea website after the match, Tuchel said that his side's fans deserve to be excited to be in the last eight thanks to their support against Lille.

"Oh it was brilliant! So many fans here. Very happy to see. 

"To score in front of them and see them celebrating, they deserved to have a good evening and to be excited for the (Champions League) draw on Friday."

Their win against the reigning Ligue 1 Champions means that they have progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition for the second consecutive season.

imago1010648274h

Burak Yilmaz opened the scoring for the hosts, with the striker netting from the spot after Jorginho was penalised for a handball in the box by the referee and VAR.

However in stoppage time at the end of the first half, Pulisic was on hand to equalise for his side as he nestled the ball into the back of the net from a tight angle.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta then settled the tie with around 20 minutes remaining, scoring at the back post from Mason Mount's cross.

imago1010479508h
