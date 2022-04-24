Skip to main content

Chelsea Fragile as Thomas Tuchel Emphasises Gap to Liverpool & Man City

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea are 'fragile' in their current state and form, emphasising the different to the 'relentless' Liverpool and Manchester City

Chelsea have lost their last three games at home in all competitions, two of which have come in the Premier League, which sees them sit third in the table.

They have played one game few than Liverpool, two of Manchester City, but are 14 and 18 points, respectively, behind the nearest challengers and league leaders. 

Tuchel's hopes of a title challenge have come to an end this season, affected by a whole host of reasons that include injury and Covid-19 problems, their home form and a lacker of killer instinct both defensively and offensively. 

imago1011175264h
Chelsea's stars' personal goal and assists contributions are nowhere near of those in the Liverpool and City sides, something Tuchel recognises as a huge impact in the difference in performance and results return. 

What Thomas Tuchel said

On the gap between Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City, Tuchel said: "There is the difference. They are relentless in their results and they don’t allow much and we are more fragile at the moment. When we play, for example, against Liverpool in home matches since I’ve been here, the gap is very close and we give them a hard time. They have a hard time against us, we have a hard time against them.

‘So it is the consistency, it is the consistency in the performance but if you look at individual performances and you look at the top goalscorers and assists in the league, you find a lot of Liverpool players who are the very top of everything. We struggle to have these kind of numbers."

imago1011307227h
