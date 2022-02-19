Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea are doing everything they can to rediscover their fluidity and freedom in their performances after they struggled their way to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Hakim Ziyech's 89th minute finish from close range at the back post ensured Chelsea claimed all three points at Selhurst Park to keep the Blues seven points behind Liverpool in second.

After being crowned World Champions last Saturday in Abu Dhabi, Chelsea have faced the consequences upon their return from the Middle East.

Tuchel has seen several players pick up jet-lag, illness and injury problems which have disrupted the squad and the selection prior to the London derby.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

But Chelsea, despite another poor display, got the all important victory which they will hope will give them some momentum to build on as they clinched back-to-back league wins for the first time since October 2021.

What Thomas Tuchel said

As quoted by football.london, Tuchel told reporters post-match that Chelsea are trying their best to re-find the flow in their performances following their recent struggles.

He said: "I think every team in a season like this will have games like this, especially between December, January and February where the conditions can really cause huge adversity on top of the strength of the opponent.

"Yes, this is it. If you play this game, which was possible, if we draw, then we would talk about it longer. If you win, you can move on and get a chance to forget it. You can take the positive energy for next time and the next game.

IMAGO / PA Images

"You don't have to wake up tomorrow thinking too much about what would could do better. This is important at the moment for us.

"It is important to reinstall more freedom and fluidity. We look drained and exhausted. We try hard and I can see we try hard. Everybody is looking for the flow where you try hard but you can't see that you are trying hard when it looks easy. We are looking for it but at the moment it is a struggle.

"It is not a bad thing because everybody wants to be part of it, giving their best. At the moment we struggle, but we win and have a clean sheet so we can keep on going."

