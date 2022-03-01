Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Growing & in Good Shape Following Carabao Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has stated that his Chelsea side are 'growing' and in good shape after the Carabao Cup final.

The Blues were defeated 11-10 on penalties by the Reds, with Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the decisive spot kick in the shootout at Wembley.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website after the match, Tuchel heaped praise on his side, who he believes are growing and in shape.

"It was a bit rough for us but since we came back from Abu Dhabi. We had a tight game against Crystal Palace, trained very well after," Tuchel stated. "Played a good match against Lille, trained even better after. I feel the group growing and it proved it in this game.

"We’re coming back. We got quality back today with Reece who made a huge impact for us and we’re in good shape."

Read More

Chelsea have no time to reflect on the loss, with a match against Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, as the Blues have a chance at another trophy.

Tuchel will be hoping he can help Chelsea continue their impressive form as the end of the season approaches.

The Blues have a Champions League round of 16 second leg clash against LOSC Lille in France after their FA Cup match versus Luton Town as they search for their third and fourth trophies of the season.

With Reece James having returned from injury, Ben Chilwell is the only long-term absentee for Chelsea this season.

