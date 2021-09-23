Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea Handed Warning Ahead of Juventus Fixture

Former Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has told Chelsea 'not to take anything for granted' ahead of their Champions League clash with Juventus.

The ex-Italy striker played for the Blues for seven years from 1996-2003, making a total of 229 appearances.

He also later returned to the side as assistant first-team coach to Maurizio Sarri in 2018, filling the position for just a single season.

As per Football Italia, Zola has warned his former side to watch out for Juventus ahead of their upcoming encounter.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Chelsea should not take anything for granted," said Zola.

"Tuchel is an intelligent coach and Chelsea are a top team. The game against Tottenham was impressive.

"There's a lot of quality there. They withstood the impact of Spurs in the first half and won the game in the second half, by scoring three goals.

"However," he continued, "Juventus never die, the first half against Milan was good. They can make up lost ground in Serie A."

The Bianconeri are currently 13th in the Italian league, eight points behind Inter in first place.

Chelsea are set to face Juventus on Wednesday 29 September in their Group H fixture, and the Blues will likely come in as favourites.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Zola then went on to label one of Napoli's players as Romelu Lukaku's heir.

"I didn't know (Victor) Osimhen when he arrived last year, but I've studied him a little and I've discovered a talented player.

"His movements are so good and his athletic strength can be devastating.

"He is Lukaku's heir, he is still young and with room for improvement."

SIPA USA

Osimhen is only 21-years-old and already has 13 goals in 34 games for Napoli.

Only time will tell if he lives up to the Belgian's attacking abilities.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube