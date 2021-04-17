Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea has the aura to compete in finals on a regular basis

Thomas Tuchel strongly believes Chelsea has an aura to be competing in finals for trophies on a regular basis.

Chelsea got through their most important week of the season unscathed after reaching the Champions League semi-finals, before seeing off Manchester City with a 1-0 win at Wembley to move into the final of the FA Cup next month.

Tuchel's Chelsea side has become a tough nut to crack since his arrival in January and it has seen the Blues be on the brink of success in the German's first 'season' in charge.

After knocking the Premier League leaders out of the FA Cup and ending Pep Guardiola's hopes of the quadruple, Tuchel spoke of the energy around Chelsea when it comes to competing in finals.

As relayed by Adam Newson, Tuchel said: "I strongly believe that some clubs have this aura and this energy to be in finals, and Chelsea obviously has it. If you're at a club that is regularly in finals you feel it."

The stars are aligning for Chelsea this season. Comparisons being made to the 2012 double-winning season as Champions League and FA Cup success is starting to be dreamt of and is in sight.

But Tuchel is remaining focused, game-by-game, and knows there is a long way to go as they focus on each individual target as the games come.

He added: "Today the target was to close the gap to Man City for 90 minutes. It was a huge target. We were very focused on that and delivered very well so now the next big target is to forget this performance and success and full awareness of a crucial week in the Premier League."

