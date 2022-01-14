Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have a Plan to Beat Manchester City

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said his side will have a plan to beat Manchester City when they face off in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues sit ten points behind the league leaders, knowing that a loss could see them drop to third in the table.

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, Tuchel praised the opponents before revealing that Chelsea will have a plan to win the match.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Blues boss admitted that there is strill a gap between the two sides as he said: “They opened the gap not over the last months but over the last years. I was never shy to say this, it is my opinion. We try to close it. We were self confident enough to say we will try to close it from the first day this season. This is what we did."

The German continued to reveal that he has a plan to come out on top on Saturday as he looks to instill confidence into his players.

"Don’t get me wrong, I want to be clear about it. I am absolutely happy with the players who travel with us and will be on the pitch" he continued. "We will inject the most confidence, come up with a plan and push, help, support with genuine belief.”

Chelsea will need to be at their best if they are to win but should go into the game with some quiet confidence, having beaten Man City at the Etihad last season thanks to a late Marcos Alonso goal.

