Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Chelsea have 'clear ideas' for the summer transfer window as they look to compete on multiples fronts once again next season.

The Blues concluded their 2021/22 campaign with a 2-1 win against Watford on Sunday afternoon, with the west London side finishing third in the Premier League.

With the season over, Tuchel will now be looking ahead to the transfer window in order to prepare for another busy campaign on the pitch.

After the win against the Hornets, the German commented on the club's transfer plans for the summer amid a tough race for the title next season.

In words via football.london, he said: "It will be a super tough race. Manchester United will be in the race and Tottenham will be in the race with Antonio Conte for sure.

"We want to stay in the race and Liverpool and Man City do everything to make their squads bigger and they set the standard so high. This is the challenge in which we compete.

"We have at the moment a huge disadvantage - that's not decisive yet. There is no need to make excuses now, it is just the situation we are in and we have to be as quick as possible. Right now, of course, it is unsatisfying because our hands are tied and we cannot act as we want.

"We have clear ideas for the profiles and characteristic of these players. It is not like you put a name on the list and then you get the player.

"You have to convince the player, you have to speak to other clubs and convince yourself this is the player, so there is normally a lot of work and it will be the same to be competitive next season, while, like everybody else, tries to close the gap to us, while the two top teams are what they are. A benchmark of consistency.

"This is the situation and from there we do our very best to be competitive because this is what we want to be."

Chelsea finished the season with another two trophies to their name, having won the Super Cup and Club World Cup.

