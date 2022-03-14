Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have 'Disadvantage' Over LOSC Lille Because of Premier League Fixture Schedule

Thomas Tuchel has declared that Chelsea have a disadvantage against LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday as they played on Sunday, compared to the French side playing on Friday.

The Blues came out 1-0 victors over Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, just three days after being Norwich City 3-1 at Carrow Road.

They then face Lille on Wednesday in the Champions League round of 16 second leg, after winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, as the fixtures pile up for Tuchel's Blues.

imago1010580450h

Speaking on the clash, via Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel stated that Lille have an advantage over his side due to the fact that they only played on Friday, compared to the Blues playing on Thursday and then again on Sunday.

When asked about the win over Newcastle aiding Chelsea's chances in France, Tuchel declared that the fixture could prove to be a disadvantage for his side.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Of course, it's the best way to arrive (having won previous game)," he said. "We have a bit of a disadvantage because they played Friday, a home game, we play Sunday and then we have to travel.

"I know the stadium very well. Very emotional, very loud, a tough team, we need to prove it again."

imago1010576576h

The German is no stranger to Lille, having been manager of Paris Saint-Germain and faced off against the French side on several occasions.

He will be hoping that Chelsea can do enough to see out their 2-0 lead on aggregate and progress to the Champions League quarter finals despite the advantage that the French side may hold, with an extra two days rest on the Blues, who also have to travel to France for the European clash.

A win will see Chelsea one step closer to retaining their European crown as they lifted the Champions League last season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010077421h
News

Kai Havertz Heaps Praise on Chelsea Fans Despite Thomas Tuchel's Demand for Tougher Crowd at Stamford Bridge

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1010579163h
News

Thomas Tuchel Demands Tougher Chelsea Crowd Amid Uncertainty Surrounding Club

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010579146h
News

Jorginho: Chelsea Deserved Late Win Against Newcastle United

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010579163h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea's Travel Plans for Lille in Champions League

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010580450h
News

Thomas Tuchel Trusts Premier League Over Chelsea Sale

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010578226h
News

Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia Appears Delighted After Win Against Newcastle United

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1010580578h
News

'Bit of a Gamble' - Thomas Tuchel Pleased Risk Paid Off in Win Against Newcastle United

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1010574729h (1)
News

What Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Did on Stamford Bridge Touchline After Last-Gasp Newcastle Win

By Matt Debono4 hours ago