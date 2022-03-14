Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have 'Disadvantage' Over LOSC Lille Because of Premier League Fixture Schedule

Thomas Tuchel has declared that Chelsea have a disadvantage against LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday as they played on Sunday, compared to the French side playing on Friday.

The Blues came out 1-0 victors over Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, just three days after being Norwich City 3-1 at Carrow Road.

They then face Lille on Wednesday in the Champions League round of 16 second leg, after winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, as the fixtures pile up for Tuchel's Blues.

Speaking on the clash, via Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel stated that Lille have an advantage over his side due to the fact that they only played on Friday, compared to the Blues playing on Thursday and then again on Sunday.

When asked about the win over Newcastle aiding Chelsea's chances in France, Tuchel declared that the fixture could prove to be a disadvantage for his side.

"Of course, it's the best way to arrive (having won previous game)," he said. "We have a bit of a disadvantage because they played Friday, a home game, we play Sunday and then we have to travel.



"I know the stadium very well. Very emotional, very loud, a tough team, we need to prove it again."

The German is no stranger to Lille, having been manager of Paris Saint-Germain and faced off against the French side on several occasions.

He will be hoping that Chelsea can do enough to see out their 2-0 lead on aggregate and progress to the Champions League quarter finals despite the advantage that the French side may hold, with an extra two days rest on the Blues, who also have to travel to France for the European clash.

A win will see Chelsea one step closer to retaining their European crown as they lifted the Champions League last season.

