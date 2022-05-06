Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Chelsea have ideas for the summer transfer window but must adapt to the current circumstances ahead of the sale of the club.

Todd Boehly's consortium were named as the preferred bidder for Chelsea and entered exclusive talks about taking over from Roman Abramovich.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Wolves at the weekend, Tuchel discussed the summer transfer window.

The Blues have been unable to open negotiations ahead of the summer due to Abramovich's sanctioning and the restrictions placed on Chelsea as a result.

When asked if this means that his side are at a disadvantage going into the summer, he said: “Yes we are behind in that race. We said before yes.

"Maybe it is a disadvantage but only a slight disadvantage. Whatever team we have will be competitive because we have competitors. The club will always be strong, even if things turn out and it’s the same squad. We will arrive for the very first match to win the match. We have never done anything else and will never do anything else."

The German continued to admit that he has 'ideas' about how to improve his Chelsea squad but must adapt to the general situation around the club before looking ahead.

"We have clear ideas how to improve, how to freshen the squad, improve the squad, bring new energy and quality. Would not be the first transfer window where you have a wish and cannot make it as a coach. We will find solutions but first of all we must adapt to the general situation. Then we see if it is possible and what is possible.”

