Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have Ideas for Summer Transfer Recruitment But Must Adapt to Circumstances

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Chelsea have ideas for the summer transfer window but must adapt to the current circumstances ahead of the sale of the club.

Todd Boehly's consortium were named as the preferred bidder for Chelsea and entered exclusive talks about taking over from Roman Abramovich.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Wolves at the weekend, Tuchel discussed the summer transfer window.

imago1011716888h (1)

The Blues have been unable to open negotiations ahead of the summer due to Abramovich's sanctioning and the restrictions placed on Chelsea as a result.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When asked if this means that his side are at a disadvantage going into the summer, he said: “Yes we are behind in that race. We said before yes. 

"Maybe it is a disadvantage but only a slight disadvantage. Whatever team we have will be competitive because we have competitors. The club will always be strong, even if things turn out and it’s the same squad. We will arrive for the very first match to win the match. We have never done anything else and will never do anything else."

imago1011705469h (1)

The German continued to admit that he has 'ideas' about how to improve his Chelsea squad but must adapt to the general situation around the club before looking ahead.

"We have clear ideas how to improve, how to freshen the squad, improve the squad, bring new energy and quality. Would not be the first transfer window where you have a wish and cannot make it as a coach. We will find solutions but first of all we must adapt to the general situation. Then we see if it is possible and what is possible.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010015187h
News

Chelsea Handed Double Blow for Wolves Clash as N'Golo Kante & Jorginho Ruled Out

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago1011629900h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku is Important Part of Chelsea's Squad Next Season

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011713579h
News

Report: Chelsea Keen to Extend Mason Mount Contract Amid European Interest

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011712116h
Match Coverage

Chelsea Predicted XI to Face Wolves: Kovacic & Loftus-Cheek Set to Start in Jorginho & Kante's Absence

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010991211h (1)
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011270255h
News

Thomas Tuchel Has 'Zero Problems' With Christian Pulisic After Father's Deleted Tweet

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011716887h
News

Thomas Tuchel Highlights 'Important Week' for Chelsea Ahead of Todd Boehly Takeover

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011716888h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Calls for Chelsea Reaction vs Wolves After Everton Defeat

By Nick Emms3 hours ago