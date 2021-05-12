Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have Only Themselves to Blame For Arsenal Defeat

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea only have themselves to blame following their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were punished for their lack of killer instinct in front of goal, a story of their season, as well as a defensive howler which allowed Emile Smith Rowe to score from close range in the 16th minute to seal a 1-0 win for Mikel Arteta's side on Wednesday night.

It was a frustrating evening in west London which has thrown some caution to Chelsea's Champions League qualification hopes with two games left to play.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel made seven changes to his side that beat Manchester City, but rued their poor day at the office which saw Arsenal do the league double over their London rivals.

What Thomas Tuchel said on the defeat

“It is totally our fault, nobody else’s,” Tuchel said to Sky Sports post-match. “We lost the game, it is totally our responsibility.

“We had huge chances. We made more or less an own goal a total gift. Overall we were not sharp enough, we could not put up the same intensity as usual.

“Maybe it was too many changes from last match, and I take full responsibility for that. Maybe it is the last wake-up call for all of us.

“I felt it a little bit coming in training yesterday and I am a bit unlucky that it is proven today on the pitch.

“We had three days, we had a good run and were in a good mood, but the choices were not so good on my side for the line-up so this is on me. We were unlucky but we did everything today to lose.

“I’m not happy with my line-up, I should not have done it like this.”

