Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea have to be 'totally focused' to beat Barnsley

Chelsea will need to be at full focus if they want to progress into the FA Cup quarter-finals, insists Thomas Tuchel.

They travel to Oakwell on Thursday night to face Championship side Barnsley in the fifth round of the competition.

It will be Tuchel's first experience of the FA Cup since taking over at the end of January, which saw Lampard guide the Blues into the fifth round in his final game in charge against Luton Town.

And Tuchel knows his side can't be complacent when they face a side one division below them.

"If we play in any competition, we play to win it," Tuchel told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

"So every round in any cup competition is the most important round. This is an elimination game and we have to be totally focused, totally on point tomorrow when the match starts, and ready to finish with a win. This is the absolute desire."

Tuchel is using the cup tie to rotate his squad once again with 'a lot of changes' expected in the side.

He added: "There is a high possibility we see a lot of changes. First of all, everybody who is on the pitch tomorrow deserves to be on the pitch. So there will be guys tomorrow who suffered a little bit from my decisions in the last few games.

"And for us, it's the third away match in a row. We don't want to lose attention, awareness, and intensity in our game.

"So this is the moment for us to have fresh legs and fresh minds on the pitch, and to have the full intensity needed to secure this win. This is what we aim for."

N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech are set to start for the Blues, while Thiago Silva remains out with a thigh injury.

