Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea to 'Start From Scratch' vs Spurs for Second Leg Tie

Thomas Tuchel has acknowledged Chelsea's positive result in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final against Tottenham Hotspur last week, but says they will 'start from scratch' for the reverse tie on Wednesday night.

Chelsea hold a two nil aggregate lead heading into the second leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kai Havertz opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge, before Ben Davies' put into his own net to double the advantage for the Blues in the first leg. 

It has put Tuchel's side in a good position to reach the final next month as they eye silverware, but the Chelsea team have been told to forget last week's result and focus on just this game. 

imago1008971359h

Read More

The European champions have faced disruption in recent weeks with constant injury and Covid problems, but they have overcome their troubles and Tuchel expects them to do the same should any issues arise against Antonio Conte's men.

"We had a good result because we had a good game and win," reflected Tuchel on the first leg win. "Now it starts from scratch. Anything can happen in football, we want it to happen in our side. If obstacles occur it is our duty to respond and show reactions. This is what we do. 

"I guess and I am very sure that everybody knows we play a very important match in a derby against Tottenham, big stadium, big club and very competitive coach on the other side. We need our best level..”

