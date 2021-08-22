Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have to Raise Bar for 2021/22 Season After UCL Triumph

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has told his squad to 'raise the bar' this year, to not allow standards to slip following their Champions League triumph last season.

Tuchel has been in charge of the Blues for seven months after his appointment in January and has already gone onto win two trophies - the Champions League and most recently, the Super Cup.

The standards were set from day one of Tuchel's arrival and they have never looked back. After glory last season, Chelsea have improved this summer by bringing in Romelu Lukaku to lead the forward line to solve the issue of countless chances wasted in front of goal last term.

They won their opening game of the 2021/22 season convincingly against Crystal Palace, putting three past the Eagles at Stamford Bridge.

Now they head to the Emirates to face Arsenal and Tuchel wants his side to continue to raise the bar this term, to close the gap and be hunters to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"We raise the bar," Tuchel told Sky Sports on his expectations for the 2021/22 campaign. "It cannot be a disadvantage now, if you raise the bar low it can create problems! It's better to raise it high. It creates expectations, demands. I hope we don't get affected by it too much.

"I know what I demand from myself, always the highest level. I know what the team can produce. They are ambitious, competitors.

"We said pretty open last season, the thing we are doing now and the results - we will be the first to expect the same next season. We need to be honest, accept we were fourth last season and we have to close the gap from day one."



He added: "After a big success (winning the Champions League), you have to start from scratch. This is what top level sports is all about, this is why we love football."

