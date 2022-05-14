Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have What It Takes to Win Trophies Despite FA Cup Defeat

Thomas Tuchel believes that his Chelsea side have what it takes to win trophies at the top level, and have shown it, despite falling to defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the FA Cup Final.

The defeat is Chelsea's third successive FA Cup Final loss, having fallen in the previous two seasons to Arsenal and Leicester City.

Speaking after the match, via Adam Newson, Tuchel discussed the chances to win trophies for his side in the future.

He said: "We have everything it takes to win trophies, we proved it by the way. We have a Club World Cup and a European Super Cup and I don't feel sorry this was at the beginning of the season and in winter.

"We were good in Champions League, strong in both domestic cups, we can produce peak performances and we have the mentality in the club to shape the mentality of the players, but Man City and Liverpool have shown you need this on a consistency."

This comes after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed Chelsea as 'mentality monsters' for giving them a tough match at Wembley.

"We are mentality monsters but there were mentality monsters in blue as well – it was one penalty. Chelsea played outstanding but in the end there must be one winner and that was us today," he told BBC Sport.

Tuchel will look to pick his side up and end the season strong, with matches against Leicester City and Watford coming up.

