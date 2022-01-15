Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have Won Games Similar to Man City Defeat

Thomas Tuchel has stated that Chelsea have wongames in the past similar to their defeat against Manchester City.

The Blues fell to a 1-0 loss at the Etihad due to a wonderful Kevin De Bruyne strike.

Speaking after the match via football.london, Tuchel discussed the fact that Chelsea have won matches in the past in a similar style to their loss against Pep Guardiola's City.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He said: "Listen, with the same performance we won games against them, with the same performance we can draw the game and you can, of course, also lose."

The German continued to assess the match, believing that they lost the game due to indvidual performances as their forward players failed to create chances.

"I think we lost on the individual performance and the individual performance in one situation today," he said. "In terms of attitude, commitment, defensive-wise, I am happy because we did not allow too many big changes, we kept them to a minimum of big chances, kept them to a minimum of dangerous deliveries.

"We were aware, active, always aggressive and compact in defending. Already in the first half, we had big counter-attacking chances big offensive-transition chances that we really wasted."

IMAGO / Sportimage

The defeat sees Chelsea fall 13 points behind Manchester City as the race for the Premier League title looks to be over.

However, it is not all done yet but Chelsea would require a near-perfect end of season and rely on City to drop as many as 13 points for a chance to win the title.

